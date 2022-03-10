Paul Bettany breaks his silence on the violent messages with Johnny Depp talking about Amber Heard

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard seems to never end, and while the trial in the United States continues, many and lurid details about the marriage were already known last year during the defamation suit of the actor of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ to the newspaper The Sun in the United Kingdom for calling him a ‘beater of women’.

Although that trial did not end in his favor, during a hearing in the Supreme Court it became known the implication of Paul Bettanymarvel star, during the lawsuit, and it is that his personal messages with his partner and friend were imputed.

In them, as reported at the time, there were suggestions from Depp that they should “burn” Heard or “drown her to see if she’s a witch” and then have intercourse with her burned corpse. can you remember the story in the video above.

now bettany has responded to the controversy during an interview for The Independent, where he recognizes that it is “a very difficult subjectl” to talk about because anything would be “adding more fuel to the fire”.

But Paul acknowledges that it was “a moment very strange“. “The strange thing was that suddenly you have one of the most lurid newspapers in London and their lawyers scanning your messages of the last 10 years,” he replies.





Amber Heard and Johnny Depp | gtres

“Can you imagine what that would be like, honestly? Having a bunch of lawyers go through every one of your emails and messages for 10 years?” adds the Vision actor.

“All I can tell you is that it was a unpleasant feeling“, he confesses.

The documentary that will tell the battle of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

While Depp and Heard’s dirty laundry continues to come to light due to their legal proceedings, a documentary is in the works on Discovery+ that will recount the facts from both sides.

‘Johnny vs. amber’ is in development and have already transcended some of the details and participants in his footage, such as Depp’s former bandmate, Bill Hanti, and the lawyer who represented The Sun’s company in the libel trial who declared that it was “correct” to call Depp a “woman beater”.

