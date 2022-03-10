Paramount+ ranking in the United States: the favorite movies of Wednesday, March 9

The first film screening in history took place on December 28, 1895 in Paris, a historic event that was witnessed by 35 people and was directed by the Lumière brothers. Today, far away from that time, the way of making and watching cinema has been totally transformed.

In comparison, now it is not necessary to go to a square or to the cinema to enjoy the moviesbecause with the advancement of technology and the arrival of streaming platforms there have been many advantages that movie lovers have obtained, like the fact of enjoying diverse plots and genres within reach of a click.

Currently there are not only 500 one-minute movies available, as in those days, but Paramount+ and its competitors have a extensive catalog of productions, so the dilemma now is which titles to watch.

However, in this wave of novelties there are films that have managed to stand out and position themselves in the taste of the American public. Then we leave you the list of the most popular.

1. scream queens

Series in the style of “American Horror Story”, in which each season will develop a different story and characters. In the first, the story of a university campus in which a series of mass murders suddenly begin to happen will be told.

two. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The paw patrol is on a roll. When his greatest rival Humdinger becomes mayor of nearby Adventure Town and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and the heroic pups set off to meet this new challenge. As one of the pups must confront his past in Adventure Town, the team finds help in a new ally, the clever dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fight to save the citizens of Adventure Town.

3. South Park: Post Covid

What happened to the children who lived through the pandemic? Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny survived, but they will never be the same.

Four. queenpins

Bored and frustrated suburban housewife Connie and her best friend JoJo, a vlogger with dreams, turn a hobby into a multi-million dollar bogus coupon trap. After sending a letter to the conglomerate behind a stale cereal box and receiving an apology along with dozens of gifts, the duo hatch an illegal coupon club scheme that rips off millions of mega-corporations and delivers deals to legions of fellow coupon clippers. . On the road to total coupon dominance, a hapless Loss Prevention Officer from the local grocery chain joins forces with a determined US Postal Inspector in pursuit of these newly minted “Queenpins” of the crime of pink neck.

5. Red Dawn

Remake of the 1984 film by John Milius that narrated how eight teenagers flee to the mountains when their city is invaded by a group of foreign nationalists. Under the name of the high school football team, the Wolverines, these teenagers fight a relentless battle in order to defend their parents, friends and their own country.

6. South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid

If Stan, Kyle, and Cartman could work together, they could go back in time to make sure Covid never happened and save Kenny’s life. Traveling back in time seems like the easy answer until they meet Victor Chaos.

7. a quiet place 2

After the fatal events of the first part, the Abbot family must face the dangers of the outside world as they silently fight to survive. Forced to venture into the unknown, they soon realize that the sound-oriented creatures they hunt aren’t the only threat lurking beyond the sand path. Sequel to the successful production “A Quiet Place” (A Quiet Place, 2018).

8. Parents for unequal

Brad Taggart, a newly married executive, tries in every possible way to win the affection of Sarah’s children, but it is very difficult because the children miss their father so much. Things will get worse with the return of Dusty, Sarah’s ex-husband and father of the two children. A strong rivalry arises between them: one tries to integrate into his new family, the other tries to win back his ex-wife and his children.

9. jack reacher

Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise), a former military policeman who lives semi-hidden as a homeless man and who works on his own, decides to investigate the case of a sniper who has been accused of killing, by chance, five people in a shootout. When questioned, the sniper pleads not guilty and additionally demands the presence of Jack Reacher.

10. scream queens

Series in the style of “American Horror Story”, in which each season will develop a different story and characters. In the first, the story of a university campus in which a series of mass murders suddenly begin to happen will be told.

The role of Paramount+

Formerly known as CBS All Access, Paramount+ is a streaming service which is operated by Paramount Streaming, a subsidiary of Paramount Global, which offers original content or recently broadcast CBS programs.

The service was renamed Paramount+ on March 4, 2021, after the announcement was made. CBS and Viacom mergerwhich also gave way to its expansion in Latin American countries as well as in the Canadian, Nordic and Australian markets.

The service has new titles and already famous as it was The Real Criminal Minds, Behind the Music, The Top 40 of MTV, South Park, a revival of BET The Game, Lioness, The Offer; while it had the release of films 45 days after its release as A Quiet Place Part II Top Gun: Maverick and Paw Patrol: The Movie.

Currently its catalog includes films, series, documentaries produced by the television networks Paramount Pictures, ViacomCBS, Metro-Golswyn-Mayer, Sony Pictures, The Samuel Goldwyn Company and CBS Films. It also broadcasts the matches of the National Women’s Soccer Leagueas well as some UEFA Champions League and Europa League broadcasts.

According to figures revealed by the company itself, At the end of 2021, the streaming platform had 32.8 million subscribersbeing the last quarter (October to December) the best period, adding 7 million users in those 90 days.

Paramount+’s growth is vital for ViacomCBS, a cable TV-based company that has taken a big hit to its numbers in the past decade.

KEEP READING:

More news