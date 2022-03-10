Pamela Díaz won the likes with tremendous dance for her fans

Chile.- The international model Pamela Diaz It became a great moment of fame on social networks, totally away from the subject of television and modeling, now it had to do entirely with dancing. The South American was seized by the taste for fulfilling a choreography of the Tik Tok platform and he did not want to do it, having a funny result and it was even a surprise for his followers who were delighted with the magic that he achieved.

It was through your account tik tok where Pamela Díaz shared a video of no more than 30 seconds where she took advantage of being on a beach enjoying a day of fun to make it even more incredible and decided that it was time to spice it up with her best steps. In the clip she can be seen as the Chilean in Swimwear He could the best desire to achieve the trend.

Read more: Blue its color! Sabrina Andreina highlights her beauty with a flirty lace outfit

Although it cost him at some moments, he did not lose his smile, much less since in the end it was the version that went up no matter what they told him, and although there were comments where they made it clear that he lacked more movement for many others it was a great gift to delight Pamela Díaz, something that is rarely seen because the influencer only dares to dance on her Tik Tok unlike her other social networks.

Pamela Díaz and the beach have always been one | Instagram photo Pamela Diaz

Pamela Díaz has always been characterized by the great spirit that she always transmits, the 41-year-old woman has more fans than any other detractor, so what she does is for the people who help her to be better every day and that is why she sees in a simple video the ideal moment to make them happy and have fun. Although the youtuber also has other videos where she fully demonstrates her great talent for hip movements and that she is her specialty when she intends to do something well.

Read more: Zero fear! Sommer Ray surprises his fans by posing with a tarantula on his face

The South American just a few days ago had a party on the occasion of her 41st birthday, although the official date was two weeks ago, she did not have time until last Saturday to celebrate as she should, thanks to the publications on her networks. They saw many of the fun ones that took place, especially since it was a pool party where most of the people invited were women, which made the party much more fun.