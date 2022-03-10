Owner of PSG explodes with the triumph of Real Madrid

The president of Paris Saint-Germain, the Qatari Nasser Al-Khelaifistarred this Wednesday in a rage episode after the elimination of his team against Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League, according to Spanish media reports.

Al-Khelaifi went down from the box to the room set up for the teams invited to the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. The leader of the Parisian team arrived in the area hitting and shouting and looking for the referee. However, the Qatari president made a mistake and entered the office of Carlos Mejía Dávila, Real Madrid field delegateas reported by the chain Movistar+, broadcasting the Champions League in Spain.

The TV platform adds that some of those present had to ask for help to protect some people who were there.

A Real Madrid employee would have recorded the moment in which Al-Khelaifi lost his form. According to this person, the president would have gone to who he thought was the whistler to attack him while he yelled at him “I am going to kill you”.

He had to be stopped by his own escorts. Subsequently, Leonardo, sports director of PSG, has demanded that the images of the Real Madrid employee’s mobile be deleted, who would have been pushed after Al-Khelaifi’s attempted attack.

The arbitral act accuses Al-Khelaifi

The incident has been recorded in the refereeing record very clearly. According to the central judge, the Dutchman Danny Makkelie, “The president and the technical director of PSG showed aggressive behavior and tried to enter the referees’ locker room. When the referee asked them to leave, they blocked the door and the president deliberately hit the pennant of one of the attendees, breaking it.