Oscars lavish goody bag this year includes a parcel of Scottish land and a title

It really is worth being recognized as one of the best in cinema. And beyond who wins the golden statuette, we should start by looking at the nominees for the trophies for the best performance and direction this year, who will not only always be able to say that they have reached this stage, but will also receive the traditional oscars goodie bagwhich includes land in Scotland, along with a title.

GET TO KNOW THE TEQUILA DESIGNED BY THE RECENT OSCAR AWARD NOMINEE, GUILLERMO DEL TORO

The Oscars goody bag

Distinctive Assets is celebrating 20 years of the famous Oscars goodie bag for nominees. The collection of celebration prizes is not associated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciencesbut rather it is awarded to each of the nominees in the categories of Best Actor and Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, and Best Director.

That means Hollywood heavyweights as Will Smith, Olivia Coleman, Javier Bardem, Kirsten Dunst and Steven Spielberg they’ll receive this special platinum anniversary kit this year, regardless of whether or not they take the stage to pick up the coveted statuette.

Now, what’s included in the Oscar goodie bag? It’s a tall order to reward a group of people whose fame and wealth means they’re on top of just about anything they want at any time, but there’s still room for surprises, especially this year.

And it is that it includes neither more nor less than a land in Scotland of Highland Titles that allows the recipient to contribute directly to the establishment of nature reserves in the country and makes him Laird, Lord or Lady of Glencoe. Denzel Washingtonwho is nominated for his role as Lord Macbeth in The Tragedy of Macbeth, you should know a thing or two about it.

Photos: Oscar Awards

Other freebies include an all-inclusive stay at Turin Castle, also Scottish, which should come in handy if someone wants to check into your land. There’s also golden and chocolate-dipped Posh Pretzels, a salad-infused deluxe skincare kit from Byroe (including Bitter Green Essence Toner, Tomato Serum and Salmon Cream), a limited-edition set of Trust Me Vodka bottles and many other goodies. In total, the bag is worth around six figures.

Only five of the gift bag recipients will be lucky enough to hear their name on Sunday, March 27, but even those who don’t can take comfort in the fact that they will have a noble consolation prize waiting for them at home, inside the Oscar goodie bag.

Article previously published in Robb Report USA.