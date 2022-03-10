Oscar nominees and more premieres arrive at Movistar Play in March

Lime.- New international film premieres arrive on the Movistar Play platform in March, AT NO ADDITIONAL COST for Movistar TV users.

This month enjoy:

Spongebob to the rescue (Animated)

Lovable SpongeBob and his friend Patrick embark on a grand adventure when they go to the rescue of Garry the snail, who finds himself in the hands of King Poseidon in the lost city of… Atlantic City? Available: March 11.

The Big Bet (Drama)

The dangers of extreme capitalism are made manifest in this semi-documentary film that chronicles the bursting of the US mortgage bubble in 2008. The cast includes Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt. Available: March 18

Frida (Drama)

Provocative, shocking and irreverent, this biopic tells the life of the artist Frida Khalo played by Salma Hayek, nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress. The film also won two Academy Awards for Best Makeup and Best Original Score Available: March 3.

Manco Capac (Drama)

Elisban is a young man who arrives in Puno looking for his destiny, but instead of hope he finds promises that are not kept, violence and contempt. First feature of the director and promise of national cinema Henry Vallejo. Available: March 11.

Mother Plant (Drama)

The Peruvian-Argentine Gianfranco Quattrini directs this dramatization of rocker Diego Santoro’s passage through the Peruvian jungle where crime, ayahuasca and nightlife generate a thousand and one situations worth telling. Roberto Granados, Lucho Cáceres and Magdyel Ugaz participate. Available: March 11.

Also enjoy the biggest releases and movies for the whole family in our rental section:

The Soho Mystery (Thriller)

Thriller directed by the great Edgar Wright in which Ellis, a young fashion designer (Thomasin McKenzie) is magically transported to the sixties and witnesses the murder of Sandie, an aspiring cabaret singer (Anya Taylor-Joy). Available: March 11 at S/10.90

Scream (Horror)

The mask of death returns! This sequel to the successful franchise created by Wes Craven (Nightmare on Elm Street) brings back the killer Ghostface, who will now victimize a group of teenagers to uncover dark secrets of the town of Woodsboro. Available: March 23 at S / 6.90

House of Gucci (Drama)

Based on true events, this film directed by the legendary Ridley Scott (Alien, Gladiator) tells the story of Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), former wife of Mauricio Gucci, and who was convicted of murder after an extensive case of betrayal and revenge. Oscar Nominated for Best Makeup. Available: March 3 at S / 10.90

All these productions and many more that are added to the catalog month after month, are available on Movistar Play. Movistar Play is a multiplatform at no additional cost for all Movistar customers and offers live content from Movistar TV, as well as a catalog of movies, national and international series, as well as plays.

If you have not yet registered for Movistar Play, you can do so by going to www.movistar.com.pe/movistar-play/registro, indicating the service you have contracted. To view the content from a smartphone, tablet or smart TV, you will need to download the Movistar Play app from Google Play or the App Store. If you want to access from a laptop or PC, you must go to www.movistarplay.com.pe.

I like this: I like Loading…

Related