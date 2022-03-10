Oscar 2022: Protests against the Academy | Wave of criticism for not televising eight items

The decision of the Hollywood Academy to announce the winners of eight of the twenty-three triples of the awards Oscar 2022 before the start of the live broadcast -scheduled for sunday 27 at night– and showing edited excerpts of the acknowledgments during the gala generated, as expected, a wave of complaints from dozens of industry members. To the individual criticism accumulated since the news was known, among which those of the directors stand out. Steven Spielberg, Jane Campion and Denis Villeneuve, now added a letter sent to the president of the entity, David Rubinin which more than sixty signatories agree that the measure “does irreparable damage to the position of the Academy as an impartial arbiter and responsible administrator of the most important awards in our industry.”

Signed by, among others, the directors James Cameron and Guillermo del Torothe musical composers John Williams and Alexandre Desplat, the Director of Photography Vittorio Storaro and the production company kathleen kennedythe letter urges the Academy to reverse the measure that will leave out of the gala the awards for Original Soundtrack, Editing, Production Design, Makeup and Hairdressing, Sound, Documentary Short, Live Action Short and Animated Short. The decision, announced on February 22, was made, according to the Academy, to streamline the dynamics of the event giving more space to comedy (something that explains the choice of three presenters from that genre), to the clips of the nominated films and to the musical numbers. It is worth remembering that in 2019 a similar plan was presented that, in the face of complaints from those involved, who alleged that in this way their work was minimizedwas not implemented.

“We are deeply concerned that some areas of cinematography are valued over others and relegated to second-class status. Trades such as music composition, editing, production design, makeup, hairstyling, and sound deserve the same respect and recognition than areas such as acting, directing and visual effects. Diminishing any of these individual categories for short-term gains does irreparable damage to the Academy’s position as the impartial arbiter and responsible administrator of our industry’s top awards. Finding new audiences by making the broadcast more entertaining is a laudable and important goal, but it cannot be achieved disparaging to those who make the art of filmmaking worth celebrating”, they wrote.

The letter is not the first public expression in Hollywood against that decision. Earlier this week, Steven Spielberg, nominated for Best Director for Love without barriers, disagreed, claiming that film is “perhaps the most collaborative medium in the world.” “We all make movies together, we became a family in which one trade is as essential as the next. I feel that at the Academy Awards there is no one above another. We are all on the same page doing our best to tell the best stories we can. And that means that we should all sit together at the time of the gala”, said the two time winner of the statuette and the only director to have been nominated in six different decades (the first was in 1979 by Close Encounters of the Third Kind).

In that line he declared Denis Villeneuve. “I think it’s a error. I understand that the Academy is under tremendous pressure, but it is not the right decision,” said the director of Dunewhat with ten nominations ranked second in the preferences of academics, behind the power of the dog, with twelve. And he continued: “Making movies is about teamwork. It’s like a football team where there are different types of jobs and everyone needs to be at the top of the game. In the media it’s all about the directors and, of course, the actors. But all people who work in the shadows need to be seen and recognizedand these awards are made for them”.

did the same Jane Campionthe first woman nominated twice in the Directing category after having won a place for The piano Lesson and the recent the power of the dog. It was through a video broadcast during the awards ceremony given by the Art Directors Guild last weekend. “I want to take this moment to express how important people from marginalized backgrounds are in creating a good movie. I don’t know what are the reasons to leave them out; for any director it is a difficult decision to understand, ”he said. Almost two weeks before the most important night in show business, the conflict threatens to deliver new chapters.