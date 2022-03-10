Oscar 2022: John Leguizamo and Anthony Hopkins will present the Oscars

John Leguizamo, Anthony Hopkins, Rami Malek, Uma Thurman, Lily James, Simu Liu and Ruth E. Carter will be among the celebrities who Oscars will be awarded at the next ceremony March 27th.

The Hollywood Academy announced on Tuesday the second round of guests at its grand gala, which will recover the figure of the master of ceremonies, although will divide the task between three women: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

While the three actresses will present the event, the rest of the celebrities will be in charge of announcing the winners of each category.

Before, the organization had confirmed the presence of Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Zöe Kravitz, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Yuh-Jung.

The Oscar gala will have an important change this year, as the winners of eight categories will be known an hour before it starts the televised ceremony, in an attempt to lighten the gala and raise the audience data after the minimum recorded in recent editions.

Then, during the broadcast, a summary will be issued with the reactions of the winners.

The affected categories are best documentary, best editing, best makeup and hair, best production design, best sound, best short, best animated short and best soundtrack.

The decision, which was announced last week, was received as a jug of cold water among some candidates for the award, as some have come to propose a boycott and They threaten not to show up at the event.

At a competitive level, “The Power of the Dog”, “Licorice Pizza”, “Coda”, “Don’t Look Up”, “King Richard”, “Nightmare Alley”, “Drive My Car”, “Dune”, ” Belfast” and “West Side Story” are the Oscar nominees for the best film of this year.

Penelope Cruz (“Madres Paralelas”), Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) and Nicole Kidman (“Being The Ricardos”) vie the Oscar to The best actress protagonist.

And Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”), Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick? Boom!”), Will Smith (“King Richard”) and Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) compete for the statuette to best Actor protagonist.

ER