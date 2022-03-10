Ortíz wants two strikers in the Clásico, but has not yet defined his eleven

Already with the certainty that it remains. As the days go by and with the certainty that the board has let him know that over the weekend he will direct the National Classic, Fernando Ortiz has been able to work more calmly with the team, it is known that his idea is to maintain the scheme he used before scratched with two forwards, however, this time he has had the time to be able to work on details that due to the immediacy of his election as interim coach he could not do the previous week.

With full equipment except Peter Aquinas, who continues with his recovery process, the Eagles preparing for the weekend’s demanding clash, however, they know that a positive result against Guadalajara It will be the return on their way to regain prestige, although they know that in the event of a new setback, their destiny will seem to have no turning back.

It is very likely that there will be some changes in the eleven that was seen the previous weekend in Monterey, during the last practice Ortiz He rotated several elements in all the lines, but it will be between today and tomorrow when he defines the players who will start in Guadalajara.

Nor is it ruled out that for the weekend he adds some players from the under 20 whom he knows perfectly, even, there are some elements that are going to be observed with a magnifying glass for a possible call with the First team.

