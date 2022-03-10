Orlando Bloom becomes Katy Perry’s “hero”; video goes viral

Katy Perry described her fiancé Orlando Bloom as her “hero” after he helped her with a wardrobe problem during the event of Variety Power of Women Summit.

During the event, which took place on September 30, Perry, who wore an off-the-shoulder lilac dress, was scheduled to perform What Makes a Woman.

However, before she could sing, the singer of Roar The 36-year-old asked her partner to help her undo the corset on her dress.

“Orlando, can you undo my corset? It’s a bit tight. I can’t sing,” Perry said into the microphone as Bloom jumped onto the stage to help his fiancée hear the cheers from the crowd.

As Bloom helped her loosen her tight dress, Perry added, “Get it all the way down! I have a girdle here. All the way down, it’s okay, I can breathe now.”

After helping Perry with the dress and walking offstage, a smiling Perry described Bloom to the crowd as “my hero”.

The sweet moment, which was shared on Variety’s TikTok account, has been viewed more than 3.8 million times, with many praising the celebrity couple as role models in a relationship.

“I never really understood them, but I think I do now! That clip was the sweetest,” one person commented.

Another said, “If it isn’t, I don’t want it.”

Others felt that Perry’s wardrobe malfunction had to do with her desire to show off her future husband, with someone else adding, “You know she did it on purpose to show everyone this is my man.”

Read more: Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige and Lamar to the Super Bowl

During the event, Perry also took the opportunity to praise Bloom. According to a report from AND!the pop star described the actor as his “beloved companion”

“A man who is a friend and ally to women all over the world,” she said of Bloom. Thank you for handling the craziness of my life with such loving grace. And the biggest thank you of all for being an amazing father and an example of our greatest gift, our daughter Daisy Dove.”

The couple welcomed their first child together, a girl named Daisy Dove, in August 2020.