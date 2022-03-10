Oppenheimer | Who is the Drake & Josh star joining Oppenheimer?

Oppenheimer, the film he is currently working on Christopher Nolan Along with a cast full of stars, he has just incorporated into his ranks one of the stars of the renowned youth series Drake & Josh.

The production, which will be an adaptation of the book, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, will be centered on the “father of the atomic bomb”, Robert Oppenheimerwho will be played by Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders).

The physicist played a major role in the creation of atomic weaponshowever, subsequently lobbied to establish international control of nuclear power, while at the same time opposed the creation of the hydrogen bomb.

Emily Blunt will be in charge of giving life to the biologist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, robert downey jr. like Lewis Strauss, founding commissioner of US Atomic Energy, Florence Pugh as psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, BEnny Safdie like the theoretical physicist Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber and Josh Hartnett like the American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence, among many others.

Who is the Drake & Josh star joining Nolan’s Oppenheimer?

Is about Josh Peckactor who played Josh in Drake & Josh from Nickelodeon alongside Drake Bell and Miranda Cosgrove. Peck will bring to life Kenneth Bainbridge, a scientist who was involved in the Manhattan Projectthe code name for the United States’ effort to develop nuclear weapons during World War II.

The actor will next appear in the second season of iCarly on Paramount+.