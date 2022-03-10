one of the best Samsung mid-range plummets its price with a 40% discount

Historic opportunity to buy a Samsung mid-range with 5G for just over 250 euros.

From yesterday the 7th and until next March 13 PcComponents celebrates his #PcAnniversary with historical price drops in dozens of technological products, putting scissors in the price of mobile phones and tablets but also monitors, laptops, desktop computers and even televisions.

For our part we have selected a plum essential in terms of telephony, being able to acquire one of the best mid-range Samsung with a discount of authentic madness: a 40%. And it is that the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G its price has plummeted Limited time until the €264a significantly lower price than the official ones €419 what it cost when it went on sale just a few months ago.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Is about its lowest price to datebeing a 100% recommended purchase for those users who are looking for a 5G mobile complete and balanced with the guarantee seal of a titan of electronics like Samsung.

Get the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G at PcComponentes for only 264 euros

Also, keep in mind that PcComponentes offers free shipping throughout the Peninsula and free returns up to 30 days later of your purchase. Also remember that by buying at PcComponentes you also access their 24 hour replacement guarantee: if your mobile is defective within 3 years, PcComponentes guarantees replacement or full refund in less than 24 hours.

Regarding the device offered here, this Samsung Galaxy M52 5Git’s a manual mid range powered by 5G connectivity. In fact, it’s the first mobile of the M series to incorporate this technology. In addition, in order to maximize that power, it includes a Snapdragon 778G and 6GB RAMthis last quantity expandable up to 10GB thanks to the virtual RAM offered by the phone. As if that were not enough, the Samsung mobile has 128GB of storage expandable up to terabyte via microSD card.

Externally, in addition to its only 7.4 millimeters thick (something unthinkable for a mobile with a 5000mAh battery), we have one spectacular 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display with “house brand” quality. Samsung makes the best panels in the mobile world and demonstrates it abundantly with this M52 5G: we talk about resolution FullHD+ and a soda rate super smooth from 120Hz.

Finally, at the level of cameras we find a triple configuration chaired by a 64 megapixel resolution camera and complemented by a lens ultra wide angle 12 megapixels and a macro of 5 megapixels, numbers above the usual “48 + 5 + 2” that other mobiles in this price range present (200-250 euros). For its part, the front camera reaches the 32 megapixel resolution and boasts of having one of the bokeh effects most refined in its segment.

Do you still want more? By €264 you also take a mobile with a high performance mode indicated for games25W super fast charge, sound Dolby AtmosVideo recording 4KDual SIM, NFC, Android 11… As you can see, we are facing a pack of height specifications for a very, very competitive minimum price.

Take advantage of the PcComponentes Anniversary

If you’re interested, don’t think about it too much: remember that you’re in front of a special offer of the Anniversary of PcComponentesso this will be available only until next March 13 (if it doesn’t run out before…).

For the rest, we encourage you to stop by the #PcAnniversary since you can find other offers as interesting as this one, with discounts that in some cases reach 45%. In total, the firm has lowered more than 500 products top brand technology. Whatever you buy you will have your order at home in less than 48 hours with customer service five stars that characterizes PcComponentes.

