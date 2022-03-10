Obi-Wan Kenobi returns with a new series

These are the films and series that must be seen before the premiere of the new Serie from starwars:

starwars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)

In this film Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) are two Jedi warriors who escape with Queen Amidala (Natalie Portman) from a hostile trade blockade and meet Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd), a boy who can bring balance to the Force, but the ancient threat of the Sith. wait in the shadows.

starwars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002)

Ten years after they met, young Jedi Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) enters into a forbidden romance with Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman), while Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) investigates who is trying to assassinate her and discovers a secret clone army created for the Jedi. In the film, problems begin to be noticed in the relationship between Obi-Wan and his disciple.

starwars: The Clone Wars (2008)

This Serie animated tells the adventures of Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka Tano, and other characters during the conflict known as the Clone Wars between the Galactic Republic and the Confederacy of Independent Systems. This show is worth it because having more time had the luxury of further developing the protagonists and adding more details to Obi-Wan’s past.

starwars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Three years after the Clone Wars began, the Jedi rescue Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) from Count Dooku (Christopher Lee). While Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) in pursuit of a new threat, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) is tempted to become involved in a sinister plan to eliminate the Jedi once and for all and rule the galaxy. The new one Serie from “Obi-Wan Kenobi” occurs about a decade after the end of this film.

starwars Rebels (2014)

This Serie animated series follows the adventures of the brave crew of the Ghost spaceship as they help forge the new Rebel Alliance and battle against the Galactic Empire, which continues to hunt down the last Jedi Knights. The plot of this Serie takes place years after the end of “starwars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” and, it is assumed, that it also takes place years after the end of “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, but it is worth watching because you will see the first official appearance of the Inquisitors.

starwars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)

In this classic film we see how Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) joins forces with an old Jedi Knight named Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness), cocky pilot Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Wookiee Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) and two droids to save the galaxy from the mighty Death Star, while trying to rescue Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) from the mysterious Darth Vader (David Prowse voiced by James Earl Jones).