Obi-Wan Kenobi: Hayden Christensen warns that his Darth Vader will be more powerful and dangerous

When George Lucas released Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace – 55% of the fans were really disappointed with the story, but thanks to its excellent box office, the complete trilogy was secured. At the time, many perceived these prequels as a mediocre attempt to continue exploiting the world of starwars, but over the years they have found interesting aspects that they add to the canon and to the constant talks between experts. One of the biggest is the casting of Hayden Christensen as Anakin, who went from being seen as a promise within the industry to being considered an outcast in Hollywood. Now that his performance in Star Wars: Episode II-Attack of the Clones- 66% and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith – 79% has been successfully re-evaluated among connoisseurs, the actor will have a new opportunity to improve his version of the famous villain in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Keep reading: Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ewan McGregor says the series will satisfy Star Wars fans

When we talk about starwars We talk about a lot of entertainment and versions of all kinds that have caused a lot of controversy between what is canon and what is not. In the end, the exclusive Disney + series have had to address this issue, clarifying several things and proposing some new features that are still being analyzed. Also The Mandalorian – 91% and The Boba Fett Book – 63% managed to captivate the audience largely due to the nostalgia caused by the original trilogy, taking the first and successful step with the appearance of young Luke.

Now the series of Obi-Wan Kenobi will have the important task of continuing to tap into people’s nostalgia, but will also be able to exploit the new and positive opinions that have become popular about the prequels. In addition to seeing Ewan McGregor in the role, the story will also include some villains who had only appeared in the cartoons or the novels, which continues to help unify the canon. It is here that Christensen’s return becomes very positive news.

For many years, the actor was hated by fans for his portrayal of Anakin. Beyond the fact that the prequels are not an example of perfection at the script level, what really bothered many is that his presence was not genuinely sustained or represented the most dangerous man in the galaxy. Some time later, with a cold mind and new complaints about the Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver trilogy, fans looked back with pleasure and found very interesting things in the actor’s work, such as the contained fury that motivated all his actions, his inability to control his emotions, his not-so-subtle resentment towards his teacher, and how he felt and perceived his love for Padmé (Natalie Portman).

You may also like: The Grand Inquisitor will appear in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Own Hayden Christensen He went through a lot before he got over his experience in starwars, and when he had already achieved it, he was dragged back but in a positive way. The actor gladly joined Obi-Wan Kenobi and will take advantage of the moment to give the character a darker tone and show him as the true danger that he is for this universe. In interview with Entertainment Weekly (via Variety) actor and Joby Harold , screenwriter, explained:

We will see a very powerful Vader.

Its shadow hangs over many of the things we do. And the degree of proximity of that shadow is something we will discover. But [Darth Vader] it’s a huge part of the series on an emotional level for Obi-Wan, and possibly beyond that as well.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85% can be a good guide to what they want to do with the villain, because there he presented himself with great skill and as a genuinely lethal being, despite having little screen time. Considering that this spin-off takes place years after the series, it is possible that we will see Darth Vader becoming more and more dangerous in these chapters.

Obi-Wan Kenobi It will show us the exiled Jedi master on Tatooine, where he watches over Luke from afar and tries to overcome the disappointment of being part of the Jedi legacy and Anakin’s journey to the dark side. The series will premiere on May 25 and will have 6 episodes, all directed by Deborah Chow. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, it is possible that the series will have several seasons since the lost years before Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope – 93% have a lot of potential to be adapted.

don’t leave without reading: Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Screenwriter Suggests Darth Vader Will Have His Own Series