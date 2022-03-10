Now yes, now no: has Horner said that the Mercedes is illegal or not?

The first battle of 2022 is already underway. Yes, it is again a Mercedes against Red Bull. Today we have witnessed the first combats. Christian Horner is the protagonist for some statements attributed to him by the German press. Are his words true or not?



A few minutes into filming in Bahrain, some statements were made that the German publication Auto Motor und Sport has attributed to Christian Horner, the head of Red Bull. They were the following:



“They are not mirror mounts, but two wings. They have vertical baffles built into the top. They have nothing to do with the mirror mount.”

“From our point of view, Mercedes has gone a step too far. This is not in accordance with the spirit of the regulations. For us, these wings are illegal.”

Soon the answer came from Toto Wolff, who joked about how hasty Horner had been. “Half an hour after seeing the car for the first time, how can you know that it is supposed to be illegal?” commented the Mercedes boss.

However, hours after the conversation between the aforementioned publication and Horner took place, Red Bull issued a statement in which they assure that Christian said no such thing.

“Christian Horner has not given any interviews in relation to the Mercedes car. Any statement attributed to him this morning is incorrect.”

AMuS journalists were quick to react to the Red Bull statement by assuring that the statements did occur.

“AMuS spoke to Horner today in the paddock. You can trust us,” says Andreas Haupt.

“Yes, we have also received the message from Red Bull in which they stated that Christian Horner has not spoken to anyone. I do not know why they did that,” says the renowned German journalist Tobi Grüner.

FEAR IN RED BULL?

Shortly after Red Bull issued a new statement noting that any conversation Horner had this morning was not in response to an official comment, wishing to downplay it.

“To be clear, we have not made any official comment regarding the Mercedes car and we are not going to do it,” says Red Bull.

In summary, it is clear that the conversation did take place and that Horner did say that, but now Red Bull downplays it and assures that it is not an “official comment”.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Although Red Bull has acted as if it had not happened, Mercedes has not missed the opportunity to win a new battle on social networks.

Mercedes responds to a message “Wait, honey.”

Red Bull replies: “That’s a phrase from us, thank you very much.”

Mercedes: “Is that an official comment?”

