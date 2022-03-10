now the fTPM can generate interruptions in the equipment

AMD has confirmed a new problem with Ryzen processors and Windows 11, specifically one related to to firmware trusted platform modules, fTPM in the BIOS of motherboards.

According to AMD, some computers with the company’s processors have shown problems such as a delay in loading the taskbar, the notification center and up to random “flickers” in your performanceevents that would be related to the hardware.

The fTPM prevents the system from working properly

As detailed by the company itself, certain PCs with Windows 11 and even some with Windows 10 experience interruptions in performance when they run with fTPM enabled.

The issue occurs on certain system configurations, which may intermittently perform fTPM-related extended memory transactions in SPI flash memory (“SPIROM”) located on the motherboard, causing causes the system to have temporary pauses in activity or responsiveness until the system completes the operation.





The company has already announced that they are currently working on a solution that it will come in the form of a BIOS update in early May to improve the interaction of these two elements.

A more immediate solution AMD itself points out is that affected clients that depend on fTPM switch to a discrete TPM module (dTPM) in the dedicated TPM port on the motherboard.

In this case you need to disable Bitlocker before switching from fTPM to dTPM if it is active.

One more to the Ryzen list

East it is not the first problem that has been registered with AMD processors, because after a few days of the launch of Windows 11, it was announced that the brand’s CPUs could lower the performance of the equipment by up to 15%, mainly related to the way in which the loads were distributed of work in the nuclei.

This situation was fixed approximately 15 days later, with adjustments to the chipset drivers, improving latency and fixing performance after the first update of the operating system worsened the problems that AMD had already registered.