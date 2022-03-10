Nikita Mazepin created a foundation to help those banned for political reasons

Russian pilot, Nikita Mazepinfired from the team Hass from Formula One following the Russian invasion of Ukrainehas announced the creation of a foundation to help athletes who cannot compete for political reasons and calls for “neutrality” in the world of sport.

“Today I announce the creation of a new foundation to help athletes who have been blocked from competing for political reasons,” he said. mazepin on social networks.

The Russian pilot saw his contract terminated with haas lLast week and the same thing happened with the sponsorship link of the Russian company Uralkaliwhich will now require the team, by judicial means, to return the money contributed for the 2022 season of Formula Onewhich has not started yet.

mazepin considers the team’s decision unfair, since it was willing to compete as a neutral, in accordance with what was established by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) with respect to the Russians.

The new foundation, which bears the name of ‘We compete as one‘ (We compete as one) will be financed, precisely, with the money that Uralkali had earmarked to sponsor the team. The company considers that Hass committed an unjustified action by terminating the contract with immediate effect.

In a video conference from Moscow, Mazepin he stated that “Haas’s decision was not based on any provision of the sport’s governing body authority, nor was it dictated by any sanction imposed on me, or my father, or their company.”

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: QUERÉTARO VS ATLAS: RED AND BLACK FAN MANAGED TO FIND A SMALL ONE WHO SAVED HIS LIFE