Nicole Kidman Shares Her ‘Favorite Memories’ From ‘Moulin Rouge’ 20th Anniversary

In the year 2001 premiered ‘Moulin Rouge‘, a film that marked that time and that brought back the musical, a film genre that had lost much of its popularity in recent decades.

One of the great strengths of ‘Moulin Rouge’ was its soundtrack but, despite having musical numbers that have gone down in film history, nothing could have been achieved without the brilliant interpretation of its two protagonists: Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman.

Ewan McGregor played Christian, a bohemian writer who falls in love with the Moulin Rouge’s biggest star, Satine (Nicole Kidman). The film was a complete success, being nominated for 8 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actress. Although in the end it only won two awards: Best Costume Design and Best Art Direction.

Now they are fulfilled 20 years of its premiere and Nicole Kidman wanted to remember one of his most important movies posting on Instagram some pictures from then. “Some of my favorite #MoulinRouge memories! The greatest thing that can happen to you is that you love and be reciprocated“Writes the actress next to the most important phrase of the film.

The director of ‘Moulin Rouge’ has also remembered the film for its anniversary

Baz Luhrmann was the director of ‘Moulin Rouge’ and, on the occasion of this important date, he did not want to miss the moment of remembering the premiere of the film. Thus, he has made several posts on Instagram with which he has captivated fans of the film.

And it is that, Luhrmann has shared some of the creative moments of the film before it was made. Thus, he has published some vignettes that they made before shooting some of the most mythical scenes of the project: “As a final publication for the celebration of 20 years since the premiere, how about some storyboards and an announcement… Moulin Rouge returns to Broadway!” also revealed that the musical was returning to Broadway.

A historical soundtrack

As we have mentioned before, the soundtrack of ‘Moulin Rouge’ was a complete revolution and today its songs are still very present, but if there is a song that everyone remembers, it is ‘Lady Marmalade’, the version of the famous song by Patti LaBelle from 1974 which was done by Christina Aguilera, Missy Elliott, Mýa, Pink and Lil’ Kim.

“I think we all bring something unique to the table,” Christina Aguilera recently told Cosmopolitan for the 20th anniversary. “The message was amazing, because every woman wants to feel good in her own skin. Every woman wants to own her sexuality, whether she wants to wear a corset or not.”

