Nicole Kidman is honest about how her husband lives his sex scenes: “He doesn’t know much”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban They married in 2006, several years after the actress broke up her first marriage to Tom Cruise. Nicole knew shortly after meeting the country music singer that he was the right man for her and that They should get married as soon as possible.

Since its first appearance in ‘The Bicivoladores’, Kidman has become one of the most famous Hollywood performers on the planet, who has managed to develop an enviable acting career.

Some of his most outstanding performances are in films like ‘Moulin Rouge’ (2001) or ‘Aquaman’ (2018). However, Kidman has not only developed movie roles, but has also participated in series such as ‘Big Little Lies’, where he plays Celeste Wright.

It is usual that, due to her extensive interpretive experience, the artist has huge amounts of work and roles to develop, as well as that in some cases there are script requirements that force him to shoot sex scenes with her co-stars but… What does Keith Urban think of this?

“My husband is an artist, so he understands everything and he doesn’t get involved either,” Nicole said in an interview on AND! News’ Daily Pop. “He sees the scenes at the end, when it’s a joint show with everything edited out and he has fresh eyes. He doesn’t read any scripts. He is focused on his own career.”

The actress wrapped up the topic by laughing, “She doesn’t know much about what i’m really doing during the recordings.

Their relationship is unalterable

Currently, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban They still enjoy the love that exists between them, as can be seen through the publication that Urban made on Instagram on the day of their anniversary. 6 weeks ago.

“Happy anniversary, my darling! My life started when you said ‘I do’ 5475 days ago,” wrote the singer in a touching image in which he hugged his wife.

For her part, Nicole posted another image on her Instagram account, but unlike the one published by her husband, Kidman’s it was more daring. “Happy anniversary darling!” she wrote in the caption. Check out below.

