Nicolas Cage more Nicolas Cage than ever in his new trailer

If you like the actor Nicolas Cage, you definitely have to watch the trailer for the movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Nicolas Cage is one of the most difficult actors to decipher that exist in Hollywood and combines Oscar performances with really bad movies. Now, he will play himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent which is a review of his entire film career and he will probably laugh at his own legend.

Here we leave you the trailer of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talentthe craziest movie ever Nicolas Cage:

What do you think? Do you want to see it? We can check how Nicolas Cage he is an actor who is not valued too much and is ruined. But he gets an offer to attend a party of someone very rich in exchange for a lot of money. This will start a spiral of events, where even the US government will be involved.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Official Synopsis:

Nicolas Cage plays… Nick Cage in the action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively dissatisfied and facing financial ruin, the fictional version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend a dangerous superfan’s (Pedro Pascal) birthday party. Things take an unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters to save himself and his loved ones. darlings. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal Oscar-winning actor must take on the role of his life: Nick Cage.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent It also stars Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, Neil Patrick Harris, and Tiffany Haddish. Tom Gormican directs from a script he co-wrote with Kevin Etten.

this madness of Nicolas Cage It will premiere on April 22, 2022.