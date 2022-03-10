Nicolas Cage avoided talking about his return as Ghost Rider!

Nicolas Cage was asked if he will return as Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and evade the question

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nicolas Cage was asked if he would like to play again Ghost Rider and so be part Marvel Cinematic Universeand although he evaded the main question, he expressed his love for superhero movies:

“I understand that these topics go viral on the internet, and I have always thought that comic book stories are colorful, entertaining and positive. I don’t know what bothers people in these stories. I think they bring a lot of joy to people.”

His comment didn’t really give much away as to whether he’s interested in returning as the intimidating anti-hero. However, that was enough for the fans They began to speculate about his possible return. Mainly because of the rumors that she might appear in Doc Strange 2 and because He has already talked about it in the past.

A project that never materialized

In the past, Nicolas Cage revealed in 2018 (via comic book) who was about to play Ghost Rider on a third occasion, this before the success of the UCM and thanks to a script by the filmmaker David S Goyerwhich had a R-rated and never came to fruition:

“Ghost Rider movies were always meant to be R-rated, Goyer had a brilliant script and for some reason they never let us do it. They should still carry it out, obviously not with me. Deadpool is similarly rated and he did great.”

Finally, the aforementioned actor argued that the story of Ghost Rider should be rated R because the character “it is designed to scare”.

Cinephiles and cinephiles, what do you think?