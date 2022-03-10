Neymar denies fight with Donnarumma in the PSG dressing room after the defeat against Real Madrid

According to information revealed by the Spanish press, Neymar and Donnarumma had a fight in the locker room and had to be held by teammates so that they would not exchange blows after PSG fell in the Champions League.

Neymar charged against the press due to the publication of an alleged fight in the dressing room of the PSG between the forward and the goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, after the game against Real Madrid, something that was denied by the Brazilian on social networks.

“I hate coming here to talk about news… But this from the previous post (news about the alleged fight) is a lie. There was no fight inside the locker room!!! Incompetent journalists who want to promote themselves, try the next one, ok?” reads Neymar’s Instagram account.

The elimination in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, supposedly heated (even more) the dressing rooms of the Parisian team. According to information published by the newspaper BrandNeymar and Donnarumma ‘had a strong discussion’ after the 3-1 loss at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Neymar denies fight with Donnarumma neymarjrsiteoficial

According to the report, the discussion began when the Brazilian rebuked the goalkeeper for the loss of the ball that resulted in the draw for the Merengues. Until then, with the aggregate score of 2-0, the Parisians controlled the tie.

Still citing information from BrandDonnarumma counterattacked and criticized Neymar for losing the ball in the play that generated the second goal of the Real Madrid. At this point, the atmosphere between the two was already warm, according to the Spanish newspaper.

Reports state that the players needed to be restrained by other teammates so that they did not exchange blows in the dressing room of the Paris Saint Germain.

If the atmosphere was heavy within the player environment, it was no different outside. What was seen, according to the Spanish press, Al-Khelaifi came out ‘kicking everything’ at the Santiago Bernabéu

According Movistartelevision with full access to European competition within Spain, Nasser Al-Khelaifi he left his box after the final whistle screaming. The news outlet reports that she headed straight for the locker room area, throwing punches along the way.

Strong were the words that the Spanish press reports having heard from the mouth of the president of the PSG. The president’s intention was to find the referee’s locker room to complain about the decision in the first Madrid goal.

Donnarumma and Neymar with PSG Getty Images

However, Khelaifi He did not hit the spot and ended up taking it out on the Bernabéu delegate, Megía Dávila, television reported. This caused a lot of confusion in the tunnels, and officials had to restrain the president.

With the French Championship ahead, the PSG he returns to the pitch on Sunday (13) against Bordeaux, a duel that will be broadcast on ESPN on Star+.