Neymar and Donnarumma deny having come to blows

After the painful elimination of PSG, it was said that the striker Neymar and Donnarumma They came to blows, because according to sources they indicated that the Brazilian would have complained to the goalkeeper about his mistake in Benzema’s goal.

Given these alleged events, both footballers came out to deny this news, through their social networks they revealed a conversation in which the Milan export shared the publication with the Rio attacker with the following message: “Hello Ney, I’m sorry about yesterday, this news is unacceptable”.

“Ney’s” response was: “Friend, that can happen in football… We are a team and we are with you. You’re still very young and you’re going to win a lot, get up and let’s continue. Hug”.

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s mistake

The PSG seemed to have the game in the bag, because at times he showed superiority and Real Madrid could not find the way, but a mistake by Gianluigi Donnarumma cost the French team the tie, the goalkeeper wanted to take off Karim Benzema, but the “cat” pressed and bordered the Italian aquerio to the blunder, with this the meringues tied and came back to enter the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

It may interest you:

Benzema’s hat-trick and Real Madrid eliminate PSG from the Champions League



PSG coach, Mauricio Pochettinoshowed his face after the failure of the French team in the Champions League, as the team fell apart after the failure of

Gianluigui Donnarumma

whom he defended after the action that meant the merengue tie.

“It is not an error because it is a clear fault. I have seen the images between 30 and 40 times, with all the cameras. It’s not a goalkeeper error, it’s a foul. The small details count and the VAR has not seen a decisive fault, ”said the strategist Pochettino, after the painful correction of his team in the Spanish capital.

It may interest you:

What we learned from Real Madrid’s comeback against PSG

