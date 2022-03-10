New Samsung Galaxy F23: specifications and price

We already know the new Galaxy F23, an affordable mid-range smartphone that offers good value for money. With 120 Hz screen and a Snapdragon 750G chip in command, proposes a very complete technical sheet.

We have just received the Samsung Galaxy A13, M23 and M33 for the mid-range, and the Galaxy F23 expands the catalog. It is a smartphone 6.6 inches and FHD + resolutionalthough the screen saves in two aspects: it uses a IPS panel (instead of OLED), and the fingerprint reader goes on the side of the mobile, not under the panel.

8 best Samsung phones to buy in 2022

In the back we have a main camera 50 PM, an 8 MP ultra wide angle that covers 123º and a 2 MP macro sensor for very close shots. For its part, the selfie camera is 8 MPintegrated into a central mini notch, instead of a screen hole as usual in the middle of 2022.

Inside the Samsung Galaxy F23 there is a large 5,000 mAh battery, charging at 25 W. As always, Samsung prioritizes security over high charging speed.

The news is that the charger probably not included, something new in the manufacturer’s mid-range. This is how it is in India, the first market where the Samsung Galaxy F23 has been unveiled, and it remains to be seen if the same thing happens in the rest of the world.

As for software, the Samsung Galaxy F23 brings the current Android 12 under the One UI 4.1 layer, good news when Android 11 phones are still being launched on the market.

Samsung Galaxy F23, specifications

The new Samsung Galaxy F23 fits is a economic mid-rangewhere it finds rivals such as the Xiaomi Redmi 11. However, its specifications will offer a complete experience to the average user:

Screen: 6.6 inches IPS FHD + (2,408 x 1,080 px) at 120 Hz, with Gorilla Glass 5. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 8-core up to 2.2GHz, manufactured at 8nm. RAM: 4 GB or 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage (with microSD slot). Rear camera: 50 MP f/1.8 main + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra wide angle 123˚ + 2 MP f/2.4 macro. Front camera: 8MP f/2.2. Connectivity: 5G/4G, dual SIM, WiFi 5 (ac), Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC. Ports and sensors: USB C and side fingerprint reader. Battery: 5,000 mAh with charge at 25 W. OS: Android 12 with Layer One UI 4.1.

Samsung Galaxy F23, price and availability

At the moment, the Samsung Galaxy F23 has been announced for India at a price of Rs 14,999, which in exchange is about €178. It is likely that when it is confirmed for Spain, Latin America and the United States, the price will rise somewhat due to taxes.

Of course, the Samsung Galaxy F23 is an interesting mobilebut it competes in a very complex segment, and only knowing the official price in each country will it be possible to know if it manages to stand out against its numerous rivals.

What does Samsung mean?