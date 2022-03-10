new iPhone SE 3, Mac Studio, iPad Air and Apple Studio Display
Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ event is over, and the company has spared no news. There is something for everyone in all product ranges, so let’s review everything in a summarized list.
Everything presented at the ‘Peek Performance’ event, point by point
- The most rumored was the third-generation iPhone SE and it has come to pass: Apple’s new budget phone has the A15 chip, 5G and an improved camera. It can be booked this Friday from 529 euros, and will go on sale on March 18. Here you can compare it with its two previous generations.
- Apple TV + has also had its moment of glory with announcements of new movies and a Friday night full of baseball.
- Do you like green? Well, beware that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro can now also be purchased in an olive tone that can be your downfall. The price does not change, and reservations start this Friday.
- The new iPad Air doesn’t change its design, but it gains the M1 chip and 5G speeds. In addition to being sold in six colors, of course. It will cost 679 euros, can be booked this Friday and will be available on March 18. Here you have a comparison with respect to its previous generations.
- The star of the event has undoubtedly been the M1 Ultra chip, more powerful than the M1 Max and sporting 20 CPU cores plus 64 GPU cores. Quite a monster that makes the Mac Pro with an Intel chip blush.
- And where is that chip? Well, in a new computer called Mac Studio with which Apple wants to dazzle the professional world. Spoiler alert: he gets it. It will be sold from 2,329 euros, it can be booked from this Friday and it will go on sale definitively from March 18.
- Along with the computer we have a new screen, the Apple Display Studio, cheaper than the XDR Pro Display and ready to be used in all Macs that are currently available with an Apple Silicon chip. It will be sold from March 18 for 1,779 euros, and we can reserve it from Friday.
- Be careful: the 27-inch iMac has disappeared. And there are those who say that it will not return, since Apple has explicitly said at the event that only the Mac Pro remains to complete the transition to Apple Silicon.