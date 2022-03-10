New iPad Air with the same M1 chip as the iPad Pro and MacBook

Image : Manzana.

Apple has once again come up with several compelling reasons to choose an iPad Air over the company’s more expensive iPad Pros. Although the iPad more cheap probably still the one you’ll want to buy for your parents who can’t live without a home button, the iPad Air from fifth generation, which they have presented during their Peek Performance event, will include the powerful M1 processor that can also be found in the company’s MacBook laptops.

Even with the power bump to an M1, the iPad Air will have a base price of $600 when it’s available for pre-order starting March 11, and is expected to be available March 18. Upgrading means choosing between the iPadPro and the cheaper iPad Air is much easier, though you might have trouble with which color to choose, as the new iPad Air will be available in “space gray,” pink, blue, “starlight,” and purple versions.

The earlier version iPad Air came with a complete redesign that aesthetically made the tablet much more like Apple’s iPad Pro: a flat-edged design that made it easier to support accessories like the second-generation Apple Pencil, and a $600 price tag that it made the iPad Air still feel like you were paying for a tablet instead of a laptop replacement. But that iPad was powered by the A14 Bionic chip, which has since been replaced by the A15 in Apple’s newer iPhones. For the new fifth-generation iPad Air, Apple is skipping the A15 and updating the slimmer iPad with its M1 chip, which was previously only found in desktops and laptops like the Mac Mini, MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro. inches and even the 24-inch Mac. With the addition of the chip, Apple promises a 60% performance boost over the previous generation iPad Air, and twice the graphics performance.

The new iPad Air also comes with front-facing camera improvements, thanks to its new 12MP sensor (up from 7MP) and an ultra-wide lens that brings iPad OS Center Stage to the tablet. Center Stage allows FaceTime to track subjects to ensure they are always in focus and correctly framed during a video call.

Image : Manzana.

Other improvements include the addition of 5G support, making the new iPad Air even more of a mobile workhorse than a media consumer device, and a USB-C port that can copy files from a connected external drive or a card reader twice as fast as its predecessor. The new iPad Air also continues to support Apple’s keyboard accessories, as do with the second-generation Apple Pencil.