Netflix: The platform prepares these blockbusters in 2022

Netflix announced this Thursday that it is preparing more than 80 film projects for 2022 around the world, which elevates the online platform to the first division of the film sector.

From William of the Toroa Daniel Craiggoing by Jessica Chastain, Anne of Arms, Ryan Gosling… The list of Hollywood stars and directors who will collaborate in these blockbusters is considerable.

What are the “blockbusters” that Netflix prepares?

1. “The Gray Man” by the Russo Brothers

“The Gray Man”, by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo (“Avengers: Endgame”), andIt is based on a novel by Mark Greaney, the creator of the Jason Bourne adventures.

Its central character is a CIA agent (Ryan Gosling) turned hit man.

2. “Pinocchio”, by Guillermo del Toro

For his part, Guillermo del Toro will present its musical adaptation, and with animated charactersfrom the children’s myth “Pinocchio”.









3. “Knives Out” with Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig (“James Bond”) will return to play a detective in the second installment of “Knives Out”, alongside Andrew Morton and Kate Hudson.

4. “White Noise” by Noah Baumbach

Director Noah Baumbach will adapt “White Noise”, a novel by Don DeLillo, while Romain Gavras, son of Greek director Costa Gavras, is shooting his third film, “Athenas”.

The most anticipated Netflix series of 2022

On the television series side, Netflix announced “wednesday“, by Tim Burton, “The Sandman“, adaptation of a science fiction series by Allan Heinberg, and new seasons of hits like “The Crown“, “Peaky Blinders” or “stranger things“.

In Europe, Netflix is ​​producing a new version of “Dangerous Liaisons”, a classic novel of love betrayal, and in Japan, “Bubble”, an animated film by Tetsuro Araki.

Netflix on the rise

Netflix began in 1997 as an online video store in the United States for movie fans, offering hundreds of titles for a modest subscription.

In 25 years he has become one of the main actors in the sector, with popular successes (“Don’t look up”, 2021), auteur cinema (“Roma”, 2018; “The Power of the Dog”, 2021) or documentaries (“Winter under fire”).

AC