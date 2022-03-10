Netflix promises more than 80 film projects by 2022 | Cinema | Entertainment

Netflix announced this Thursday more than 80 film projects for 2022 worldwide, elevating the online platform to the top division in the film industry.

From William of the Bull to Daniel Craig, going by Jessica Chastain, Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling… the list of Hollywood stars and directors who will collaborate on these projects is considerable.

Netflix began its journey in 1997 as an online video store in the United States for movie fans, offering hundreds of titles for a modest subscription.

In 25 years it has become one of the main players in the sector, with popular hits (Don’t look up,2021), auteur cinema (Rome2018; The Power of the Dog2021) or documentaries.

The main production is The Gray Manby the brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, Based on a novel by Mark Greaney, the creator of The Jason Bourne Adventures.

Its central character is a CIA agent (Ryan Gosling) turned hit man.

For your part William of the Bull will present its musical adaptation, and with animated characters, of the children’s myth Pinocchio.

Daniel Craig (james-bond) will play a detective again in the second installment of Knives Outbeside Andrew Morton and Kate Hudson.

Director Noah Baumbach will adapt White Noisea novel by Don DeLillo, while Romain Gavras, son of the Greek director Costa Gavras, is shooting his third film, athena.

On the television series side, Netflix announced wednesdayfrom Tim Burton, The Sandmanadaptation of a science fiction series by the hand of Allan Heinbergand new seasons of hits like The Crown, Peaky Blinders or stranger things.

In Europe, Netflix produces a new version of dangerous friendshipsclassic novel of love betrayal, and in Japan, Bubbleanimated film by Tetsuro Araki. (I)