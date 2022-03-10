Netflix prepares a long series of blockbusters in 2022

Netflix announced this Thursday more than 80 film projects for 2022 worldwide, which elevates the online platform to the first division of the film sector.

From Guillermo del Toro to Daniel Craig, through Jessica Chastain, Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling… the list of Hollywood stars and directors who will collaborate on these projects is considerable.

Netflix began its journey in 1997 as an online video store in the United States for movie fans, offering hundreds of titles for a modest subscription.

In 25 years he has become one of the main actors in the sector, with popular successes (“Don’t look up”, 2021), auteur cinema (“Roma”, 2018; “The Power of the Dog”, 2021) or documentaries.

The main production is “The Gray Man”, by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, based on a novel by Mark Greaney, the creator of the Jason Bourne adventures.

Its central character is a CIA agent (Ryan Gosling) turned hit man.

For his part, Guillermo del Toro will present his musical adaptation, and with animated characters, of the children’s myth Pinocchio.

Daniel Craig (“James Bond”) will return to play a detective in the second installment of “Knives Out”, alongside Andrew Morton and Kate Hudson.

Director Noah Baumbach will adapt “White Noise”, a novel by Don DeLillo, while Romain Gavras, son of Greek director Costa Gavras, is shooting his third film, “Athenas”.

On the television series side, Netflix announced “Wednesday”, by Tim Burton, “The Sandman”, an adaptation of a science fiction series by Allan Heinberg, and new seasons of hits such as “The Crown”, “Peaky Blinders” or “Stranger Things.”

In Europe, Netflix is ​​producing a new version of “Dangerous Liaisons”, a classic novel of love betrayal, and in Japan, “Bubble”, an animated film by Tetsuro Araki.

