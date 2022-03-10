Netflix prepares a long offer of blockbusters for 2022

Netflix announced this Thursday more than 80 film projects for 2022 worldwide, which elevates the online platform to the first division of the film sector.

From Guillermo del Toro to Daniel Craig, through Jessica Chastain, Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling… the list of Hollywood stars and directors who will collaborate on these projects is considerable.

Netflix began its journey in 1997 as an online video store in the United States for movie fans, offering hundreds of titles for a modest subscription.

In 25 years it has become one of the main players in the sector, with popular hits (Don’t look up,2021), auteur cinema (Rome2018; The Power of the Dog2021) or documentaries.

The main production is The Gray Manby brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, based on a novel by Mark Greaney, the creator of the Jason Bourne adventures.

Its central character is a CIA agent (Ryan Gosling) turned hit man.

For his part, Guillermo del Toro will present his musical adaptation, and with animated characters, of the children’s myth Pinocchio.

Daniel Craig (james-bond) will play a detective again in the second installment of Knives Outalong with Andrew Morton and Kate Hudson.

Director Noah Baumbach will adapt White Noisea novel by Don DeLillo, while Romain Gavras, son of the Greek director Costa Gavras, is shooting his third film, athena.

On the television series side, Netflix announced wednesdayby Tim Burton The Sandmanadaptation of a science fiction series by Allan Heinberg, and new seasons of hits like The Crown, Peaky Blinders or stranger things.

In Europe, Netflix produces a new version of dangerous friendshipsclassic novel of love betrayal, and in Japan, Bubbleanimated film by Tetsuro Araki.

