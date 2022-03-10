Netflix prepares a long list of blockbusters for 2022

Netflix began its journey in 1997 as an online video store in the United States for movie fans, offering hundreds of titles for a modest subscription.

In 25 years it has become one of the main players in the sector, with popular hits (“Don’t look up”, 2021), auteur cinema (“Roma”, 2018; “The Power of the Dog”, 2021) or documentaries.

The main production is “The Gray Man”, by the brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, based on a novel by Mark Greaney, the creator of The Jason Bourne Adventures. The central character in it is a CIA agent (Ryan Gosling) turned hit man.

For your part Guillermo del Toro will present his musical adaptation, and with animated characters, of the children’s myth Pinocchio.

Daniel Craig (“James Bond”) will play a detective again in the second installment of “Knives Out”along with Andrew Morton and Kate Hudson.

Director Noah Baumbach Will Adapt ‘White Noise’a novel by Don DeLillo, while Romain Gavras, son of the Greek director Costa Gavras, is shooting his third film, “Athenas”.

On the television series side, Netflix announced “Wednesday”, by Tim Burton, “The Sandman”, adaptation of a science fiction series by Allan Heinbergand new seasons of hits like “The Crown”, “Peaky Blinders” or “Stranger Things”.

In Europe, Netflix produces a new version of “Dangerous Liaisons”a classic novel of love betrayal, and in Japan, “Bubble”, an animated film by Tetsuro Araki.