Netflix: movies and series that will premiere in 2022 – Cinema and Tv – Culture

Netflix announced this Thursday more than 80 film projects for 2022 worldwide, which elevates the online platform to the first division of the cinematographic sector.

From Guillermo del Toro to Daniel Craig, through Jessica Chastain, Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling… The list of Hollywood stars and directors who will collaborate on these projects is considerable.

Netflix began its journey in 1997 as an online video store in the United States for movie fans, offering hundreds of titles for a modest subscription.



In 25 years it has become one of the main producers in the sectorwith popular hits (“Don’t look up”, 2021), auteur cinema (“Roma”, 2018; “The Power of the Dog”, 2021) or documentaries.

The main production is “The Gray Man”, by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, based on a novel by Mark Greaney, the creator of the Jason Bourne adventures.

Its central character is a CIA agent (Ryan Gosling) turned hit man.

(Keep reading: Alexandra Montoya reveals why she quit MasterChef: ‘She wasn’t happy.’)

Guillermo del Toro will make an audiovisual for the platform. Photo: Jon Nazca / REUTERS

For its part, Guillermo del Toro will present his musical adaptationand with animated characters, from the children’s myth Pinocchio.

Daniel Craig (“James Bond”) will return to play a detective in the second installment of “Knives Out”, alongside Andrew Morton and Kate Hudson.

Adam Sandler and Lebron James will produce the film Garra will be a sports drama, in which a basketball scout becomes a great player in the NBA.

(Be sure to read: On Netflix, ‘The Adam Project’).

Director Noah Baumbach will adapt “White Noise”, a novel by Don DeLillo, while Romain Gavras, son of Greek director Costa Gavras, is shooting his third film, “Athenas”.

On the television series side, Netflix announced Tim Burton’s “Wednesday”“The Sandman”, adaptation of a science fiction series by Allan Heinberg, and new seasons of hits such as “The Crown”, “Peaky Blinders” or “Stranger Things”.

In Europe, Netflix is ​​producing a new version of “Dangerous Liaisons”, a classic novel of love betrayal, and in Japan, “Bubble”, an animated film by Tetsuro Araki.

AFP

More news

– The star of Star Wars who ended up in jail and in a psychiatric center

– Belfast’: a visual monument to nostalgia in a cinematic masterpiece

– Pasha Lee, the renowned Ukrainian actor who died in a Russian bombing

– Camilo Sesto is the winner of the program ‘My name is’