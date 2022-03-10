‘Napolen’: First images of Joaquin Phoenix as the Emperor of France

Ridley Scott not for a second. Despite being 84 years old and with a long career that consolidates him as one of the most important directors for the genre of horror and science fictionin addition to having provided a masterpiece as Gladiatorthe filmmaker wants to further expand his legacy and after having released the last duel and Gucci’s houseis now in the middle of filming Napoleon (previously kit bag), his work about the emperor of France with Joaquin Phoenix as the protagonist.

For the first time, we can take a look at the work with a new batch of images that have been shared on social networks. In other words, we get to see Phoenix dressed as Napoleon for the first time. Of course, the art work behind this feature film is enormous, because it is obvious that a very detailed study has been carried out. Or at least that’s how the wardrobe worn by the protagonist of joker on his shoulders:

Phoenix shows the great presence he has, again













As you can see, Joaquin Phoenix is ​​turning into something of a Johnny Depp and Gary Oldman, since it can be wonderfully adapted to all the necessary outfits to brilliantly merge with the character. Napoleon will cover above all the most human phase of the Emperor of France, placing great emphasis on his love stage with Josephine, who will be played by vanessa kirby after that jodie eat abandon the project due to his busy schedule. Youssef Kerkour, Liam Edwards, Mamie Barry and Tahar Rahim will complete the cast.

Napoleon (Look, we liked it better when it was called kit bag) will premiere in 2023 on Apple TV +. Or at least that’s what we hope, but you know how date dances are going in the industry today (without going any further, a large number of DC movies have modified their releases, just like wonka).