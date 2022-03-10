Multidisciplinary management is necessary in patients with chronic kidney disease

Specialists agree that the more attention the patient receives, the slower the disease progresses.

Dr. Nydia Cappas, Clinical Psychologist and Director of the Primary Care Psychology Program at Ponce Health & Sciences University (PHSU) and Valery Rivera Hiraldo, Licensed Nutritionist and Renal Dietitian at Atlantis Healthcare. Photomontage: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Photos provided by the specialists.

nutrition and intervention a therapy psychological in the patient with chronic kidney disease could significantly benefit the patient with chronic kidney disease.

The emphasis is made in times when specialists from various fields have warned about the impact of chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes in the development of associated comorbidities such as renal dysfunction.

According to data offered by Dr. Carlos Rivera Bermúdez, medical director, nephrologist at the Vascular Access Center at Hospital Auxilio Mutuo, in Puerto Rico there is a substantial number of patients and 60% of these diagnoses are credited to the impact of type diabetes 2. Likewise, it has estimated a total of 7,500 patients with severe kidney damage in Puerto Rico and most of this number receive dialysis.

However, with the vital importance of clinical management of these patients, it becomes imperative every day that the treatment of this population be multidisciplinary, that it has a therapy targeted nutrition and intervention of a behavioral professional to help these patients manage their condition in your daily lifedue to its impact on family level.

According to Dr. Nydia Cappas, Clinical Psychologist and Director of the Primary Care Psychology Program at Ponce Health & Sciences University (PHSU), the process of accepting the disease goes through several stages, but the most important thing is that you can recognize that you should seek help.

“We have to keep in mind that when we talk about health, we also talk about mental health and although it has been wanted to separate physical and mental health, the truth is that they are tied,” he said.

In the middle of her explanation, Cappas pointed out that a relevant aspect when treating the patient is giving her the power to recognize her physical changes and how she sees herself, “they must also learn to set limits, since many times people around them do not know their medical situation and make comments that hurt them.”

The specialist stressed that responses should be prepared in these cases, “not to fight, but to let that person know that they crossed the limits. The biggest challenge is when the patient is in denial or in shock, the change in routine and adapting to the diagnosis and understanding that I can be happy, even when I know I have this disease”.

Nutrition for kidney patients

For her part, Valery Rivera Hiraldo, nutritionist and renal dietitian at Atlantis Healthcare, clarified that the nutritional contribution depends to a greater extent on the stage and the specific health condition of the patient, since each person has individual aspects and values ​​that are should consider when choosing the right nutrition.

She related that the patients, when they arrive at her consultation, believe that she is going to forbid them to eat, and “it is part of the myths and beliefs that we have and the truth is the opposite, we seek that the patient can eat, eat properly so that treatment along with proper nutrition can prevent the progression of the disease.

The graduate assured that without adequate treatment in all aspects, the disease progresses in a short time, even weeks, “nutrition is part of the success of what we want to achieve inside and outside a dialysis area for the benefit of the patient, the idea is that get the nutrients you need.”

The biggest challenge for the nutrition graduate, “is that they must break with the myths and recognize the realities of the patients, we are not here to tell the patients to eat. We do not want them to deteriorate and that within their normality they can share with their family to identify their food, ”she concluded.