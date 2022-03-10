MLS suspends a game to the Mexican Carlos Salcedo

After a review, the Major League Soccer Disciplinary Committee decided to impose a penalty game and an economic fine, the amount of which was not disclosed, to the Mexican Carlos Salcedo, of Toronto FC. The MLS justice body determined that Salcedo was the protagonist of serious rough play in the 60th minute of his match against New York Red Bulls, on March 5.

The Mexican defender entered with a strong sweep, with his studs up, during a play that took place on the right wing, close to the corner kick flag, and left the attacker of the New York team, Patryk Klimala, lying on the ground, who it visibly hurt.

The play was reviewed under the MLS Disciplinary Committee parameter number 3, where match officials see an incident and do not issue a red card in a case of clear simulation. Under parameter number 3, the MLS Disciplinary Committee will issue a one-game suspension in the event of incidents in which the Professional Referees Organization (PRO), North America’s professional refereeing organization, recognizes an on-field refereeing error or error in Video Review and when the Committee is unanimous that the play warrants at least one game suspension.

The incident in question must be, in the unanimous judgment of the Committee from all available evidence, a clear and unequivocal red card, egregious behavior and/or repetitive in nature.

Salcedo will serve his one-game suspension on March 12 against Columbus Crew SC.

