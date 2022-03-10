MLB postpones two more series from the 2022 season

MLB had established this March 9 as the new deadline for the owners and the Players Union to reach a new Collective Labor Agreement (CBA).

Given that the parties could not reach an agreement, the League announced the cancellation of two more series of the 2022 season and postponed the Opening Day date again, this time for April 14.

This time, the point where the Union and MLB had the most conflict to negotiate was the International Draft, an issue that MLB has insisted on in recent collective agreements and with which the Union is completely against.

MLB made a final proposal with three options on the subject of the International Draft:

1. Agree to eliminate the Qualifying Offer and review the International Draft and give MLB the option to reopen the CBA in a couple of years and the Union does not accept the Draft.

2. There is no International Draft, the Qualified Offer is not eliminated.

3. Agree to the International Draft and the elimination of the Qualified Offer.

All three options were rejected by the Players’ Union, who made a counterproposal to MLB: The parties would have until November 15 to accept an International Draft, if they do not agree, the Qualifying Offer returns and after the 2022-2023 season the International Draft returns to its old status in the CBA.

Manfred issued a statement in which he assured that “The teams made an extraordinary effort to meet the substantial demands of the Union (MLBPA). On the key financial issues that have been a stumbling block, the teams proposed ways to bridge the gap to preserve a full schedule. Unfortunately, after our second overnight trading session in a week, we are still without a deal.”

