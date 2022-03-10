MiradasDoc: The documentary collects what current affairs is leaving behind | future planet

Reality is everywhere, assured the French filmmaker Claire Simon, a few days ago, in her meeting with the participatory public of the MiradasDoc international festival, which celebrates its fifteenth edition in Guía de Isora, Tenerife. It is more difficult to find and film the truth, which depends on the time in which the narrator stays and is impregnated with reality. This means that there is an inescapable link between current information and the film document that can almost always complement each other.

The news counts figures, said, for his part, the filmmaker Abdallah Al Khatib, as opposed to the true existences in which the cinema can stop. Sometimes, documentarians spend a long time inside their life stories, filming the course of conflicts in the first person and waiting for outcomes that are real and that cannot be rushed or fictionalized.

Undoubtedly, what current news can narrate about social and war conflicts has clear limits of time and space. Indeed, cinema is time, as Simon defines it, and actuality escapes him. In return, the documentary format can offer depth of field and height of sight, even daring to the poetry of storm the skies or to dig until you find the last secret of any surface.

In addition, the documentary allows the director to get intimately close to the character he portrays and to witness together the life experience, according to this French director, who recognizes herself from the old school, of filming only what she knows, what is close and never taking advantage of the tragedy of others to give value to his cinema.

Women, an overwhelming truth

“The documentary is an unpublished testimony about something that no one had shown us and, furthermore, it moves us, because it tells us about a story that has happened in the backyard of the house and that we had not heard about,” says the journalist and documentary maker Javier Angulo, director of the Valladolid International Film Week (Seminci), and member of the Ópera Prima jury in this edition of MiradasDoc.

Angulo –maker of two films about exile– has no doubts about the value of real cinema to know and get to know each other: “The documentary tells us what is no longer broadcast on television. The media are very much on top of the conflicts for a season, they make headlines and then those stories are not continued, because the reports have a limited number of minutes. Today, it is the documentaries that are telling us what is happening in the world, in the cultural and social wars”.

These pieces of film represent, in Angulo’s opinion, “windows that open to us to things that may have gone unnoticed, even close to us, or that for the first time are told on the front line.” His enthusiasm for this genre leads him to say that “reality is much more complete than fiction, it moves us more and impacts us, and that is what constitutes a good film.”

The director of the Seminci also maintains that some of these film stories have ended up revealing major cases of corruption, thanks to the fact that a journalist has discovered and persecuted them until he found all the details. “This is a haven for citizens, including celebrities like Matt Damon, who want to invest in what’s going on in the world,” he adds.

And what do journalists bring to documentary film? “Curiosity”, answers Angulo without hesitation. “When journalists tell us something we hadn’t heard, we ask: ‘tell me more.’ In addition, we bring stylistic rigor and sensitivity”, he explains.

As for the value of festivals, he points out that they represent the last showcase left for auteur cinema so that people find out about its existence: “We are contemporaries of realities that we do not know and, fortunately, good cinema does not look for shortcuts , or easy and makes you see life from another angle than entertainment and headlines “.

Among the discoveries of the contests of recent years, Angulo expresses the certainty that “the presence of women is unstoppable, as much as the emerging cinema of the African continent”. He graphs it with the fact of the number of prizes that women win, among them, the very young, with a lot of talent and with any means, but, essentially, “with a different look, which is that of women, because men We are looking hard for our success, our history, we are making leaps”. On the contrary, “women go to ground level, to reality, that’s why they arrive and have more nuances, with more depth, and they do it in a simple, unpretentious, but surprising way.” It is, in short, a cinema “less pseudo-intellectual, as it is for a cook to be able to take out a good raw material without spoiling it; It has honesty and truth.”

Southern art, but workable

David Baute is also a documentary filmmaker and, for 12 years, the director of MiradasDoc. He was born in Garachico, Tenerife, and was trained between Madrid institutions and the mythical school of San Antonio de los Baños, in Cuba. For this filmmaker who has returned to his homeland to encourage the production of real films, the image of the success of this festival is that of a girl from Gran Canaria who, in 2006, attended, with her school, to see films ; she later returned as a student; then, in 2012, she approached a project in development and, finally, three years ago, she got to screen a movie. “In these spaces you work from when you are little and, sometimes, the circle is closed: festivals are film schools in places where there are none,” says Baute.

What does a programmer pay attention to? “Eight people select less than fifty films among the approximately thousand that arrive each year. The condition is that they have a view of the South, although we differentiate between two Souths: the geographical South, such as Africa or Latin America, and the South within the North, which is that other complex social south that exists in European countries, for example. In this sense, Poland, Romania or Bulgaria always give good cinema”, he replies.

Among the cinematographies that constitute a revelation, Baute points out those of the Dominican Republic and Venezuela, in Latin America, and those of Ethiopia and Mozambique, in Africa. These are the surprises that are added to the consolidated narratives on both continents, such as those of Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, on one side of the Atlantic, and those of Senegal, Burkina Faso, South Africa and Kenya, on the other side.

Regarding the tasks of this space, beyond the contest, Baute points out that MiradasDoc seeks to contribute to the programming market, “by bringing a reflective, critical and authorial cinema that moves with flexibility in non-fiction to distributors and less commercial television. ”. Along this path, laboratories (or incubators) have been set up in developing countries to select “artistic projects that are narratively valuable, but viable”.

