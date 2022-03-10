Minecraft Dungeons exceeds 15 million players and celebrates it with a new event

Minecraft Dungeons didn’t end up being a revolutionary action RPG or particularly noteworthy in any aspect, but this spinoff of the main game has managed to fit in with the rest of the proposals on the market and has already exceeded 15 million players. Let’s remember that, although it is available on Game Pass on both consoles, PCs and mobile devices, it was also released in physical format and came out on other platforms such as PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

“Minecraft Dungeons has reached the staggering milestone of 15 million players since the game launched, and while 15 million is also the number of my failed Tower attempts, we want to celebrate the first with a great winter event together with all of you, wonderful. adventurers!” writes Mojang on the Minecraft blog.

From today until February 22 is available in Minecraft Dungeons the Festival of Frost event, which features new challenges related to ice and cold. “Avid Tower runners will find that their favorite tall structure has been outfitted with new frost-themed flooring. Also, the Chills and Thrills event seasonal trials will return.” All players who log in today will also receive the item “Iceologist’s Cloak” as a thank you.

The key to the success of Minecraft Dungeons has been to adapt a universe as established as Minecraft’s to a new style of play with a easy to follow cartoon and very accessible mechanics for all types of players, including the smallest of the house. It has also had significant content support since its launch in 2020 and is expected to continue for longer. This player milestone could be the last push to see a sequel coming soon. Take a look at the Minecraft Dungeons analysis to find out all the details of this proposal.