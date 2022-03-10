Mila Kunis reveals how she left Ukraine with only US$250 and how she has managed to raise a millionaire sum for her country – Prensa Libre

The fundraiser, created on the GoFundMe.org website on March 4, is aimed at reach the figure of US$30 million . Kunis and Kutcher uploaded a video, 48 hours into the fundraiser, saying they were excited as they had reached the halfway mark.

Actress Mila Kunis, in cooperation with her husband, renowned actor Ashton Kutcher, have launched a fundraising campaign with the aim of supporting the citizens of Ukraine who have suffered from the invasion by the Russian army.

This March 10, the total collection has exceeded US$20 million and donations have remained constant.

The actors contributed the amount of US$3 million at the beginning of the collection and have uploaded several videos to their social networks to thank the support that has received its initiative that seeks to help refugees affected by the armed conflict.

“The Ukrainians they are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their moments of need”, commented the actress accompanied by her husband.

In the description of the official collection, they mention that the proceeds will benefit several organizations that are in the areas where the refugees are Ukrainians.

“Through GoFundMe.org, this fundraiser will have an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian relief efforts. The fund will benefit Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, two organizations that are actively on the ground providing immediate assistance to those who need it most”, mentions the official collection page.

Ukrainian citizen

In the description, Mila Kunis comments that, despite living most of her life in the United States (arriving in 1991), she really was born in the city of Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in the year 1983 and that at this moment she feels more proud than ever to be a Ukrainian citizen.

In an interview given to the media Los Angeles Times in 2008, the actress told how that process was and how her parents looked after a better future for her and her brother.

“We arrived in the United States right in the year of the fall of the Soviet Union. At that time I was very communist, and my parents wanted me and my brother to have a future, so they left everything. They came with US$250”, narrates the actress.

He also explained that his parents had to do several jobs to get the family forward. “My dad painted houses, repaired toilets, and was a pizza delivery guy, while my mom worked at a Thrifty pharmacy. In the end I adapted quite quickly and very well”, he commented..