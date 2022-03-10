Mila Kunis and Demi Moore team up to ‘mock’ her relationship with Ashton Kutcher

Demi Moore He has once again proven to be one of the healthiest people with his ex-partners. In the past, she already gave lessons in how to cope with your relationship with your ex husband, Bruce Willis. The actors enjoy a great friendship despite the divorce and even when the star of ‘Lieutenant O’Neil’ married Ashton Kutcher. So, it was common to see the three of them spending time together. The marriage also came to an end, and Demi Moore has again shown her zero rancor towards the wife of her former husband, Mila Kunis.

The actressess have starred in an ad in the framework of the Super Bowl with wink included vs Ashton Kutcher. In the ad, both are former students of an institute that organizes an award ceremony for the most admired student. To the surprise of both, neither gets the award they crave. So, the ‘Ghost’ star whispers to Mila Kunis: “I had no idea we went to the same high school“. The actress of ‘Black Swan’ confesses that “we have a lot a lot in common“, in a mockery of the relationship they both share with Kutcher.

And it is that Demi Moore was married to the actor of ‘The butterfly effect’ of 2005 to 2013after 13 years of relationship with Bruce Willis. Ashton Kutcher remarried in 2015, this time with her former co-star in ‘That ’70s Show. To date, the two actors they have had two children: Wyatt, 7, and Dimitri, 5.

Outside the ad, in real life both Kunis and Moore went to the same school mentioned in the ad: the Fairfax High. “During my first meeting with AT&T we found out that Demi was also a student at Fairfax High. I thought it would add humor and laughter to what was already a good ad. I contacted her and I was delighted that he joined“, confirmed the interpreter of ‘Bad mothers’ to Entertainment Tonight.

For his part, Moore added that this experience had given “a new depth“to the relationship that unites them.

