Migrate your Mojang account to Microsoft now!

All countdowns, no matter how long, come to an end sooner or later, and in this Mojang and Minecraft were not going to be an exception. Yes, it is true that the process has been so stretched out over time that at some point it has been able to give that impression, but obviously it was a mistake. I am talking, of course, about the process of migrating Mojang accounts to Microsoft, announced by the company in October 2020 with initial deadlines that, as almost always happens in these cases, have finally been delayed.

However, and as we warned you a month ago, Microsoft seemed to have gotten serious about this, and consequently announced that the voluntary deadline to migrate Minecraft Java accounts would end today, March 10. And as we can see in the official count of Minecraft on Twitter, this time there will be no grace period, no deadlines will be extended or anything like that. Quite the contrary, From today the migration of Mojang accounts to Microsoft is already mandatory for some accounts.

Today’s the day! As part of making Minecraft: Java Edition even more secure, we’re beginning to roll out mandatory migration for some players. Check out our FAQs for all the info you need to know and don’t forget @MojangSupport are ready to help: ❓ https://t.co/yXrEXY2XlN pic.twitter.com/Hdoek0t3Y1 — Minecraft (@Minecraft) March 10, 2022

Thus, we can understand that the owners of those accounts that from today are forced to migrate, They will no longer be able to log into Minecraft with their Mojang credentials, although there is still time to carry out the mandatory migration. What we don’t know, at least for now, is how long users will be allowed to make such a change, or what criteria Microsoft is using to choose which accounts to migrate first.

The division by groups of accounts to carry out the migration is not something new, yes. Since the announcement of this change, Microsoft confirmed that it would be done in this way, we understand that in order not to saturate the servers and that the change be made in a more staggered manner. This, of course, also leaves us wondering if the deadline to complete the migration will be the same for all accounts or if, on the contrary, the last ones to be forced to make this change will also be the ones with the longest time to do so.

What we do know, since Microsoft has said it from day one, is that if a Mojang account has not migrated to Microsoft after all the deadlines, this will eventually disappear. That is, there are no plans by Microsoft to offer some kind of automatic migration or anything like that. Thus, all Minecraft players who do not carry out this process will sooner or later lose their accounts, a necessary element to be able to play the version of Minecraft that they acquired at the time.

The main advantage of migrating your account from Mojang to Microsoft is, without a doubt, security.. Mojang only has two-step authentication to access account information on the web, and always with the same system, security questions. With the change to Microsoft, it will be possible to use 2FA in a generalized way. In addition, with this change, Microsoft now offers the Java and Bedrock versions, as well as Minecraft Dungeons, in the same launcher.