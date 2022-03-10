Mexico vs. EU, what does El Tri need to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup?

The Mexican National Team will face its counterpart from the United States, a match in which El Tri could obtain its direct pass to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Selection of Mexico will face on March 24 at the Azteca Stadium its similar from the United States a meeting in which the combination of results could give the Aztecs a direct pass to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, check what is needed.

Table of the Octagonal Final of the Concacaf

Canada: 25 points.

States: United 21 points.

Mexico: 21 points.

Panama: 17 points.

Costa Rica: 16 points.

El Salvador: 9 points.

Jamaica 7: points.

Honduras: 3 points.

What does Mexico need to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup?

The first and essential thing is that Mexico beat the United States, something that is not so simple, since El Tri has just lost three official duels, two of them final, against the Stars and Stripes team: the final of the Concacaf Nations League, the final of the Gold Cup and the first leg in the Concacaf octagonal.

In the event that Mexico beats the United States, it would reach 24 units and if Panama, which is in fourth place, does not win against Honduras, El Tri would mathematically have its direct pass to the World Cup of Qatar 2022.

In case Panama draws or wins the classification would be defined until the next match where Mexico confronts Honduras and the canaleros confront the United States.

In the event that Mexico loses and Panama wins, things would get tense, since El Tri would have 21 points and the Central Americans would reach 20, adding drama to the last six points that would remain in dispute.

Mexico’s last matches in the Concacaf qualifying round for Qatar 2022