Message from Mbappé after elimination against Real Madrid

Real Madrid and PSG starred in one of the most magical nights that have been experienced in the recent past in the UEFA champions league. When everything seemed lost for the merengue team,

Karim Benzema

He appeared to consolidate himself as the great figure of the most winning team in the history of this tournament. His three goals in the second half of the second leg were those that left the Parisian team out in the round of 16.

Baby named ‘Griezmann Mbappé’ in Chile

One of the phrases we hear the most in this sport is ‘football is not deserving’. For many, injustice is often present, and if anyone deserved more it was Kylian Mbappé.

The French footballer was the one who stood out the most against the white team, both in the first leg and in the second leg of this series. In total, he scored four goals, two of them disallowed for offside; caused a penalty, which was later saved by Thibaut Courtois to

Leo Messi

. At the Bernabéu, he put on an exhibition when the ball went past his studs. How many of us are not surprised by his ability to think-execute a play, like the one in which he seeded the Belgian goalkeeper? Despite not having said goal counted, Mbappé showed that he is one of the best players today and by far the brightest in Paris.

Kylian Mbappé spoke after PSG’s elimination

Amid the spotlight that surrounds him for his alleged arrival at Real Madrid next summer, the 23-year-old striker posted a message on his social networks after elimination in the Champions League:

Difficult moment. The Champions League was a big goal for us, but we failed. The season is not over and no matter what happens, we will be focused and determined until the last game of the campaign. Thank you to the fans who have supported and those who have accompanied us on this journey. This is Paris.