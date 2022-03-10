Mercedes to modify its W13 car for testing in Bahrain

The German Formula One team Mercedes will roll in the official Bahrain tests with a modified car, different from the one that appeared in the Barcelona tests, and could gain a little more than a second per lap compared to the times obtained in the Montmeló Circuit, points out this Wednesday the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

The car that the British Lewis Hamilton and George Russel will drive could have undergone a key modification in the so-called ‘side pontoons’. Press Mercedes-AMG Petronas

The W13, a car that will be driven by the British Lewis Hamilton and George Russel, could have undergone a key modification in the so-called ‘side pontoons‘ -responsible for the cooling of the car and the stabilization of the air that enters the car- and that would mean a differential advantage for the championship that would be around second per lap.

“It would be a single-seater almost entirely without side panels, whose disappearance would have given rise to an imaginative but effective arrangement of the radiators in the highest part of the bodywork, to which performance in the simulator is attributed to say the least, with gains more than a second per lap”, reports the Italian medium.

This modification “is worrying the technicians of all the other teams”, since the seven-time world champion and the young British talent would be racing with “an authentic B version of the Mercedes”.

Bahrain will host the official pre-season tests from March 10 to 12, where it will be known if Mercedes wins that time advantage with the new modification at the Shakir Circuit (Bahrain), a track where the 2022 season will also start on March 20. March.