Mazepin: “I lost the dream I worked for 18 years and I found out about it through the press”

Nikita Mazepin lashes out at Haas for finding out about his firing from the press and not from the mouth of the team. The Russian hoped to compete under a neutral flag and accuses the team of breaking the dream he has worked for all his life.



Nikita Mazepin has held a tense press conference this morning to tell his version of what happened with Haas and express his dissatisfaction with how his dismissal was proceeded.



“First of all, I want to say that I understand that the world is not as it was two weeks ago. It is an extremely painful moment for both you and me. People who are not here see it from a different angle. We in Russia and Ukraine we see what happens on many other levels,” Nikita commented, according to the Polish journalist Cezary Gutowski.

Nikita says that he was hoping to be able to run the season as a neutral flag athlete.

“I patiently waited for the FIA’s decision. I was sure that we would find a solution to the situation, but the contract was unilaterally terminated,” added the Russian driver.

Mazepin was going to sign the declaration of neutrality required by the FIA, but four days before the deadline he found out that his contract had been terminated, so there was no longer any point in signing it.

“I was planning to race as a neutral athlete. The FIA ​​allowed it. I had no problem with that, but the night before my contract was broken, additional directives came out and when we started looking at them, I got a message the next morning that I was cancelled. the contract. They fired me”, he commented.

At the press conference there were three very tense momentsin which the journalists asked Nikita how he was going to run with a neutral flag with the his father’s relationship with Vladimir Putin. The pilot chose Do not answer the first two times and the third time, he responded but decided to deviate and talk about the FIA’s vote to admit athletes from Russia and Belarus and recall that his contract was terminated.

“I haven’t spoken to Guenther Steiner since I left Barcelona on the third day of testing. Guenther didn’t give me any information on what decision the team would make and then came the press release: I read it and found out that my contract had been terminated. “, he continued.

“I deserved more support from the team. There is no legal reason to terminate the contract. I was relieved to see that the FIA ​​allowed us to start with neutral colours. I was hoping to drive. On February 15 everything changed and I lost the dream I worked for 18 years“, has added.

“I found out that I was kicked out of Haas, like everyone else, by the press. I didn’t deserve it. I was very disappointed with how it was done,” added Nikita.

“I wish all the best to the drivers who will replace me. They have nothing to do with the existing situation,” he said.

Nikita, who plans to establish a foundation to support athletes who have lost the option to continue in the sport for political reasons, assures that this is not his end in Formula 1. Since the foundation, named ‘We compete as one’ , will provide legal, financial and psychological assistance to all those pilots.

“Formula 1 is not a closed chapter for me. I will be ready to race in case there is an opportunity to return”, Nikita has expressed to close.

