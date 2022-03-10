Matt Damon would be the new great signing of Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder, one of the most anticipated films of phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, continues to add renowned actors to its cast. According to information from the Australian portal News, Matt Damon will also appear in the fourth Thor feature film. Let us remember that the aforementioned actor had already had a brief participation in Thor: Ragnarökso he is no stranger to the history of the Norse god.

Matt Damon is already in Australia to join the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder. The film opens in 2022

Although Disney has not yet ruled on the matter, Matt Damon himself confirmed to CNET that both he and his family will be residing in Australia for the next few months. What does this country have to do with Thor: Love and Thunder? Australia is the place chosen by Marvel to shoot the film. In fact, filming is about to start. Fortunately for the production company, the pandemic situation in that country is not as serious as in other regions.

If the report is confirmed, It would be the second time that Matt Damon works alongside Christopher Hemsworth and Taika Waititi. The latter will be in charge of managing Thor: Love and Thunder after his acclaimed work with the third installment. Now, we do not know if Damon will have a more relevant role compared to his previous appearance. And it is that in ragnarok it was a simple cameo in the feet of an Asgardian. You can relive the brief scene of him below:

Thor: Love and Thunder is putting together a luxury cast. Christopher Hemsworth and Matt Damon will be joined Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. The first will play Valkyrie again, while Portman will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Jane Foster. Her role will be more than significant, since the actress will take the Mjölnir to become the new Thor. For his part, Hemsworth will say goodbye to Marvel movies.

Another actor who is already confirmed, and who will be responsible for playing the villain, is himself Christian bale. Yes, want out Batman in Christopher Nolan’s movies will have the first appearance of him in the MCU. This was confirmed by Disney during Investor Day last December. If the pandemic doesn’t interfere with Marvel’s schedule again, Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.



