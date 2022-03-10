Mario Day is an annual celebration for Nintendo’s mascot – here’s why it’s in March

ads

Aside from Pikachu or Link, the Nintendo character you probably recognize the most is Mario. Having made his debut in 1985 with Super Mario Bros. on the Nintendo Entertainment System, the charming Italian plumber has since become one of the best-known video game characters of all time. With a library of games spanning decades and successive generations of consoles, it’s no wonder Mario has an entire day dedicated to himself in the form of Mario Day.

Mario Day was recently implemented in regards to “international days”. As the name suggests, both Nintendo and players celebrate Mario and his legacy with events, offers, and announcements. The Mario franchise has a lot to look forward to in the future, including a massive DLC pack for a popular title and a live-action Hollywood adaptation. But why do we celebrate Mario Day in March in the first place?

Why is Mario Day in March?

After initially being implemented as a fan celebration, Nintendo officially began observing “Mario Day” in 2016, according to the Evening Standard. The official day takes place on March 10 every year. Why March 10? Simply because the date lines up with the name of the plumber who tramples Koopa!

March 10 can be written as March 10, or as “MARCH 10.” Since then, this simple little acronym has become a signature quote for fans of Nintendo and gaming in general.

Nintendo usually likes to celebrate Mario Day with deals and discounts on some of its Mario-branded titles and merchandise. Otherwise, anyone can celebrate by playing their favorite Mario game or just talking about how much they love the series!

Mario fans have plenty of reasons to celebrate, too. The fan-favorite Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch will soon launch a massive DLC campaign to add more than 48 new courses to the game over the next two years. Universal Pictures will also release an animated Mario movie in late 2022, starring Chris Pratt as the popular plumber. This movie should not be confused with the infamous Super Mario Bros., released in 1993.

Happy Mario Day everyone!

