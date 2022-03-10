Marco Antonio Solís launches Tesoro Azul tequila

Marco Antonio Solis presented this Wednesday its Tequila brand Tequila Azulwhich launches to the market with the tequila house run by Alejandro López and Alejandro Paterson, the same one that, based in Jesús María, Jalisco, produced actor Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana Tequila, The rock.

Solís said: “It is not easy to produce tequila, it requires discipline and conviction, believing in Mexico despite all adversity and in its people. For me it is a pride, tequila is something that goes hand in hand with being Mexican and goes hand in hand with music and our feelings… There are songs that I have made in the heat of a tequila like ‘Now you are leaving’”.

Then he continued: “I had offers years ago to do a project like this and I think it was not the right time, now they have arrived and there has been a connection for two and a half years, We talked a lot about the project, I saw how they produced it, there are so many things that I did not know about the industry, López’s family is a very warm family, and that gave us confidence to do this together as partnersthey worked with Dwayne Johnson La Roca, it was a very successful initiative and that was a very valid argument to pay attention to them”, shared Solís.

“We wanted to launch this tequila here in its land, in Jalisco; As ambassador of Tesoro Azul I am excited, I will take it to all the countries I will go, I will promote it, in the United States there are many countrymen who are already anxiously awaiting it. I am very happy, there are many people behind this, I thank my wife Cristy who directs this project. Thanks to all the team present. Two dreams have come together in this new project, that of Alejandro López and mine, and good intentions that will bring us to fruition. It relaxes me a lot to know that it is a high quality product. The final word belongs to those who will taste this tequila, I hope you like it, ”he added.

The singer-songwriter also added that: “Before, he had ventured into producing coffee and sauces, happy that it has been a great learning process and that he really enjoys generating jobs, I hope it goes well for all of us”, he commented and added that the promotion will begin shortly, on the tour that begins in April in the United States and during the presentation that will take place on April 16 at the San Marcos National Fair (FNSM) in Aguascalientes.

Crystal White and Aged Blue Treasure

Tequila businessman Alejandro López commented: “I belong to a tequila family of which I represent the third generation, I am very proud, happy and nervous, this tradition led us to create tequila that we had not created before. Producers generally develop their tequilas internally, between tasters and then launch it on the market, we launch it directly with limited distribution to consumersat the end of the day the public’s palate is in charge, along the way they gave us feedback, with their opinions, we did the process for two years and we were able to improve it.

Tesoro Azul has already been on the market for two years, it is a high quality tequila that can very well represent our people, so our path met the path of Mr. Marco Antonio Solís, we had already made projects”. López added that with the popularity that Solís has in South America, this favors the introduction of the product throughout that region.

Alejandro Paterson, director of the Tesoro Azul brand, said: “My mother worked in the tequila industry at a time when it was an industry totally dominated by men, she was my inspiration. I have been working in the market for 16 years, we have worked on several projects with Alejandro López.

Tesoro Azul is produced in a traditional way, the cooking is done in masonry ovens, then the fermentation is done with a house yeast and the distillation is done in two types of stills. We will launch a white tequila, in which aromas of cooked agave, green apple, pear, rum can be appreciated. It is a very well balanced, complex tequila, notes of agave, pear. We also have Tesoro Azul añejo crystalline, which in addition to the white tequila process, is also aged in white oak barrels. This crystalline añejo has aromas of butter, leather, wood, red fruits, vanilla and dark chocolate, all these flavors are verified when tasting it”.

Paterson commented that 20 percent of the production stays in Mexico and 80 percent will be exported to the United States, and that these percentages will vary depending on the response of supply and demand. The quality and price of the two tequilas places them in the Premium category. The presentation, in which Solís’ wife, Cristian Salas, and his daughters, Alison and Marla, were present, concluded with a dinner for special guests at the Cabañas Museum.

