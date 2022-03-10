Maradona’s former coach watched the series and discovered the death of the statue

Credit: Maradona with Carlos Pilardo, live (playback)

The former coach of the champion Carlos Pilardo, who managed Argentina in the 1986 World Cup, finally learned of Maradona’s death on November 25, 2020. Brand.

But looking at the series “Maradona: Conquista de Um Dream” launched in Brazil, it is striking how Pilardo found out about the death of his seat. Amazon Prime Video.

“He fell silent and clasped his hands together. Without saying anything,” said journalist Ezequiel Fernández Moores.

According to the journalist, the doctors who treat the former coach recommended watching each episode with a time interval so as not to excite him.

In addition to the Argentine national team, Carlos Pilardo directed “Dan Diego” in Seville between 1992 and 1993.

The former coach suffers from a degenerative disease

Former coach Carlos Pilardo has suffered from Hakim-Adams syndrome for some years. This syndrome can lead to dementia along with other symptoms.

Maradona: The success of a dream

The series launched in 2021 in Brazil. amazon Prime Video, This work recreates the life of the legendary soccer player Diego Armando Maradona from his youth to adolescence. Highlights are the achievements and trials the athlete faced and key moments on his dedicated journey. His appearance in Argentina, his debut in professional football, the great achievements he achieved with Boca Juniors, his transfer to Europe, he played in teams like Barcelona, ​​Napoli and Seville. The plot shows him returning to Argentina and finishing his career on the field, his achievements as captain of the Argentine national team in the World Cups and his subsequent adaptation to technical director. It is not just the story of an idol, but the story of a man dealing with personal problems such as slavery, family problems, and divorce. The project has a Colombian actress who is one of its producers Hollywood, Sofia Vergara.

the death of maradona

November 25, 2020 marked forever in the history of football and Argentina, with the arrival of the sad news of the death of Diego Armando Maradona, who suffered a heart attack shortly after undergoing brain surgery.

There have been many tributes in the world of football, with the Napoli stadium being named after Estadio Diego Armando Maradona and fans of Boca Juniors, but the death of the Argentine statue is being investigated by the San Isitro Attorney General’s Office in Argentina. However, the only determination of the local justice system was that Maradona’s death was marked by medical irresponsibility.

Leopoldo Luke, the head of the medical team that treated Maradona, is being questioned mainly because the judge believes his actions could lead to Diego’s death.