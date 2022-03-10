Man charges his Tesla and ends up owing 12 million pesos

This happened to a man in china who put to charge his Tesla and ended up owing more than 12 million pesos.

The Chinese citizen quickly called the brand of electric cars to fix this problem as soon as possible.

Also, the story reached the local media, which through CnEVPosta car news blog on Chinacommented that the owner has a Tesla Model 3 totally new, which put charge your battery in a supercharger Of the brand Tesla; however, the next day they notified him that He owed $600,000.

Tesla warned the user through his application that he would not be able to continue charging his car until pay the money he owed.

According to some calculations, the vehicle received about 1 million 923 thousand 720 kWh while connected to supercharger from Tesla. This amount is enough to charge up to 32 thousand Tesla Model 3 cars.

The owner of the vehicle, realizing what happened, quickly sand contacted the brand to clarify what happened. According to the investigations, the mediation “error” occurred due to a failure in the system that registers the amount of energy in the car.







Tesla Model 3 charging on a Tesla supercharger. / Courtesy.



enlarge







For its part, the brand belonging to Elon Musk he simply mentioned that he would investigate if any of his other clients were harmed by said failure, making sure that the Tesla vehicle owners pay the correct price.

Although it has not been disclosed if other customers have been affected, the Chinese citizen managed to Tesla will cancel the millionaire debtallowing the car to continue charging its battery correctly.

fsq